2 UK returnees found infected with Omicron in Gujarat; tally rises to 9

The patient's co-passengers and other contacts have tested negative for the viral infection, the official said

Passengers wearing face mask come out from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport amid concern over 'Omicron' variant of coronavirus, in Ahmedabad,(PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: A 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy, who recently arrived in Gujarat from the United Kingdom, have been found infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, officials said on Sunday.

With this, the total number of such cases in the state has gone up to nine.

 

The NRI (non-resident Indian) tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the RT-PCR test carried out at the Ahmedabad international airport soon after his arrival from the UK on December 15, a health department official said.

"The man's sample was later found infected with the Omicron variant," Anand district health officer Dr M T Chhari said.

He was scheduled to reach the state's Anand city from Ahmedabad.

"But, after he tested positive for the coronavirus, he was taken to the Ahmedabad civil hospital from the airport. The patient is currently recovering at the Ahmedabad civil hospital," Dr Chhari said.

On Saturday, a 15-year-old boy from Gandhinagar was also detected with the Omicron variant after returning from the UK, Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner Dhaval Patel said.

