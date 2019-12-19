Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 | Last Update : 07:32 PM IST

'Will auction their property': On violent protests, Yogi's warning to vandals

"They have been captured in video and CCTV footage. We will take 'badla' (revenge) on them," he said.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday his government will take "revenge" on those involved in the violence over the amended Citizenship Act by auctioning their property to compensate for the losses.

"There is no place for violence in a democracy. In the name of opposing the CAA, the Congress, SP and Left parties have pushed the entire country to fire. "There was violence in Lucknow and Sambhal and we will deal with it strictly. All properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses," he said.

