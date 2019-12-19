Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 | Last Update : 04:21 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: ANI | Twitter) CAA protests LIVE: Oppn leaders, several protesters detained across India
 
India, All India

Watch: BJP pulls out an old video of Manmohan Singh on Citizenship law

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 19, 2019, 3:12 pm IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2019, 3:12 pm IST

The BJP used that video to call out the Congress, which is aggressively protesting against the citizenship law.

Senior BJP leader LK Advani, then Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, was seated in the government benches. (Photo: SCreengrab)
 Senior BJP leader LK Advani, then Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, was seated in the government benches. (Photo: SCreengrab)

New Delhi: Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship Act, the BJP leaders on Thursday circulated an old video of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh speaking in support of citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The BJP released archive footage from Parliament in 2003 of Manmohan Singh speaking in the Rajya Sabha, apparently on the citizenship law.

Along with the video, the BJP tweeted: "In 2003, speaking in Rajya Sabha, Dr Manmohan Singh, then Leader of Opposition, asked for a liberal approach to granting citizenship to minorities, who are facing persecution, in neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Pakistan. Citizenship Amendment Act does just that..."

Manmohan Singh was heard saying: "While I am on this subject, Madam, I would like to say something, about the treatment of refugees. After the partition of our country, the minorities in countries like Bangladesh, have faced persecution, and it is our moral obligation that if circumstances force people, these unfortunate people, to seek refuge in our country, our approach to granting citizenship to these unfortunate persons should be more liberal."

Senior BJP leader LK Advani, then Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, was seated in the government benches.

The BJP used that video to call out the Congress, which is aggressively protesting against the citizenship law.

Amit Malviya, the BJP’s IT cell in-charge tweeted: "In 2003, speaking in Rajya Sabha, Dr Manmohan Singh, then Leader of Opposition, asked for a liberal approach to granting citizenship to minorities, who are facing persecution, in neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Pakistan. Citizenship Amendment Act does just that..."

Tags: citizenship amendment act, citizenship act protests, manmohan singh, congress, bjp
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The court was hearing petitions requesting the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the violence at the Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC refuses to protect Jamia students from arrest, lawyers shout 'shame'

Nadda made these remarks here after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who under the amended act will become Indian citizens, and also slammed the opposition for protesting against the new legislation. (Photo: File)

Citizenship law will be implemented, so will be NRC, says J P Nadda

Thackeray's party Shiv Sena had earlier supported the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, but staged a walkout during voting on it in the Rajya Sabha, saying there was no clarity on questions raised over it by the party. (Photo: File)

'Where would Hindu immigrants be settled?' Uddhav asks BJP on CAA

Reacting to his detention, Guha said it was

Ramachandra Guha detained for protesting against CAA in Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham