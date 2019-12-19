Twitter posts by 2 professors trigger stir in MP university

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 | Last Update : 05:39 AM IST

The late evening action by authorities of MCNJU however drew ire of Opposition BJP which described it “extremely unfortunate” and “unwarranted.”

Bhopal: Certain social media posts by two professors of Makhanlal Chaturvedy National Journalism University (MCNJU) here have triggered student unrest in the premier educational institute of Madhya Pradesh, leading the authorities to rusticate 23 students late on Tuesday evening.

The incident which sparked a furore in MP Assembly on Wednesday, incidentally, comes in the wake of students hitting streets in various parts of country in protest against recent police actions against their peers in Jamia Milia Islamic University in Delhi.

“The university authorities treated students like terrorists by implicating them in framed up charges and then rusticating them. It is very unfortunate,” former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while raising the issue in the house on Wednesday.

The “disciplinary” action by university authorities followed protests by students against certain Twitter posts by two professors of the university, Dilip Mandal and Mukar Kumar, which they termed as “casteist.”

Later, the police was called into the university campus to evict the protesting students.

Cases were filed against ten students on charges of obstructing officials from discharging their duties and violating discipline of the university. University authorities late on Wednesday evening rusticated 23 students on charges of violating discipline. In a related development on Wednesday evening, the university authorities also revoked the rustication of three students.

“Rustication orders against three of 23 students have been revoked. We will review actions against other 20 rusticated students if they give similar undertakings”, university vice-chancellor Deepak Tiwari said.

