Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 | Last Update : 05:39 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court rejects plea of accused in Nirbhaya case

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Dec 19, 2019, 3:33 am IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2019, 3:33 am IST

The court gave Akshay Kumar Singh seven days’ time, as permitted, to file mercy petition before the President.

Nirbhaya’s mother after a hearing at the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Nirbhaya’s mother after a hearing at the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea by Akshay Kumar Singh, an accused in the December 2012 Delhi gang rape case and murder case, to reconsider its 2017 verdict upholding the death sentence awarded to him and three others.

Rejecting the plea seeking a review of its May 5, 2017, judgment, a bench of Justice R. Banumathi, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice A.S. Bopanna said that no new ground have been raised by the petitioner for reconsideration.

Pronouncing the judgment, Justice Banumathi said that all the contentions in the petition are what was argued before the court in the course of the hearing of the appeals by the four convicts against the high court judgment and were also raised by the other three accused — Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma — in their plea for reconsideration of death sentence.

The court gave Akshay Kumar Singh seven days’ time, as permitted, to file mercy petition before the President. Lawyer A.P. Singh, appearing for Akshay Kumar, had sought three weeks’ time to file mercy petition, but solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the court that permissible time for filing mercy petition was seven days.  

Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi government, told the court that there are some crimes for which the “humanity cries” and Nirbhaya case was one of them.

“There are some crimes for which the humanity cries. On that fateful day, God also must have held his head in shame for two reasons. First for not being able to save the innocent girl and second for having created these five monsters,” Mr Mehta said.

God must have held his head in shame on December 12, 2012, for not being able to save the “innocent” victim and for creating these “five monsters”, he added while seeking dismissal of Akshay Singh’s review plea.

On July 9 last year, the court had rejected review petitions of Mukesh, Pawan and Vinay Sharma.

A top court bench comprising Justice Dipak Misra, Justice R. Banumathi and Justice Ashok Bhushan by their May 5, 2017, judgment had upheld the death sentence awarded to Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh by the trial court and reaffirmed by Delhi high court.

Rejecting the plea, the court had said petitions seeking reconsideration of the May 5, 2017, verdict must show an error resulting in miscarriage of justice.

“In these review petitions no ground has been made out which may furnish any  ground to review the judgment. We, thus, find no merit in these review petitions and consequently, the review petitions are dismissed”, said the July 9, 2018, judgment.

The four accused — Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh — were convicted on charges of raping and assaulting a 23-year-old paramedical student inside a bus that led to her death and triggered nationwide protests.

Fifth accused committed suicide in prison while the sixth, a juvenile, has been released after serving his probation period in a remand home.

Tags: supreme court, nirbhaya case

Latest From India

Security forces responded strongly to crush the rebellion, termed by New Delhi as terrorism unleashed from across the western borders.

After Aug 5, journalists in J&K finding it hard to do their work

Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor, Kishore, Kidwai to get Sahitya Akademi

Security personnel keep vigil outside Jama Masjid in Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI/File)

After 134 days, prayers held at Jama Masjid in Srinagar

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. (File photo)

IISc research may help prevent viral ailments

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham