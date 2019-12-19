Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 | Last Update : 02:41 PM IST

'New Maharashtra' of high democratic principles is being built: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena had emerged as the second-largest party after BJP in Maharashtra Assembly elections.

'Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi came together to form a government and form a new Maharashtra. A new Maharashtra is being built with high values of democratic principles,' Thackeray said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi came together to form a government and form a new Maharashtra. A new Maharashtra is being built with high values of democratic principles,' Thackeray said. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said that with the Maha Vikas Aghadi coming to power a 'new Maharashtra' of high democratic principles is being built.

"Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi came together to form a government and form a new Maharashtra. A new Maharashtra is being built with high values of democratic principles," Thackeray said in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Shiv Sena, which had emerged as the second-largest party after BJP in Maharashtra Assembly elections, paired with Congress and NCP alliance to form the government under the aegis of a new alliance - Maha Vikas Aghadi, last month.

