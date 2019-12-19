MNS leader's car crashes onto rail track, train movement hit

No casualty was reported in the incident that took place shortly before Wednesday midnight at Nilje on Diva-Panvel route.

The car, a sports utility vehicle (SUV), belonged to Raju Patil, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) legislator from Kalyan constituency here. The MLA told reporters he was not in the car at the time of the incident and that his driver was behind the wheels. (Photo: Representational)

Thane: A car belonging to MNS MLA Raju Patil crashed onto a railway track after falling from an overbridge in Maharashtra's Thane district, disrupting train movement on the Konkan railway route for about an hour, police said on Thursday.

No casualty was reported in the incident that took place shortly before Wednesday midnight at Nilje on Diva-Panvel route when no train was passing through it, an official at Thane railway police station said.

The car, a sports utility vehicle (SUV), belonged to Raju Patil, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) legislator from Kalyan constituency here.

The MLA told reporters he was not in the car at the time of the incident and that his driver was behind the wheels.

Patil is currently in Nagpur to attend the winter session of the state Assembly. His driver was returning after filling up fuel in the SUV when it hit a railing of a road overbridge and fell on tracks below, the police official said.

The driver jumped out of the car before it fell and escaped unhurt, she said. Train movement on the Konkan rail route was suspended for about an hour after the incident, the official said.

The car was later removed and the train movement resumed around 1 am, she added.