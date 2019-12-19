Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 | Last Update : 03:37 AM IST

India, All India

Massive protests against CAA nationwide today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 19, 2019, 3:30 am IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2019, 3:30 am IST

The marches from Red Fort and Mandi House will merge at Shaheed Park, and the Jamia group too will join them.

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh joins students and activists during a protest against NRC and CAA at Iqbal Maidan in Bhopal on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh joins students and activists during a protest against NRC and CAA at Iqbal Maidan in Bhopal on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Nationwide protests are due to be held on Thursday by different groups and various political parties to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), and to express solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU students who faced police brutality in New Delhi on Sunday.

In New Delhi alone three protest-cum-solidarity marches will take place. Protests are going to be held in Bhubaneswar (at 10am and 7pm), Hyderabad (10.30am), Bengaluru (11am), Kolkata (12pm), Bhopal (2pm), Lucknow (2pm), Nagpur (2pm), Chennai (3pm), Mumbai (4pm), and Pune (4.30pm).

Actor Farhan Akhtar tweeted a poster that gave details of why the CAA and NRC had to be removed, and adding: “See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai... The time to protest on social media alone is over.”

In New Delhi, the Left parties have planned a big protest from Mandi House at 12 noon with a public meeting followed by a procession at Shaheed Park. All major leaders of the Left parties will participate; while another protest march will begin from Red Fort and end at Shaheed Park at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. Besides, a third protest-cum-solidarity march will take place at Jamia Nagar at around 11.30 am.

“The students of Jamia braved and stood up in the most adverse situations. We can at least stand in solidarity and send a strong message. We will form a human chain in front of the residents of Jamia Nagar and the students of Jamia when they perform the post-noon namaz at 1 pm. The message must go out that ‘We, The People of India’ stand as one with our brothers and sisters,” said one call for the solidarity march at Jamia. This group will end the meeting by reading out loud the Preamble to the Indian Constitution.

Besides the Left parties, organisations like Gandhi Peace Foundation, Khudai Khudmadgar, NAPM — Medha Patkar, ICLU, IYC, SFI, DU, AISA, other collectives and student unions are also expected to join the protest.

The marches from Red Fort and Mandi House will merge at Shaheed Park, and the Jamia group too will join them.

“The attacks on youth, specially at a time when there are no jobs and there is a severe economic slowdown, shows that the government is trying to drag back the country. Tomorrow we request you all to come and participate in the protest demonstration. And this would merge with other demonstrations to put pressure on the government to roll back the CAA and NRC,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

The situation in certain parts of New Delhi are tense, but under control. On Wednesday, the police held a flag march at Seelampur, while high vigil is on at Jamia.

Meanwhile, asserting that “secularism and tolerance is in the DNA of the majority community in India”, minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said there was a misinformation campaign going on against the CAA. He added there was no threat to the citizenship of any Indian Muslim or any other citizen.

“The Citizenship Act is to provide citizenship and not to take away the citizenship of any person. The minorities in India are an equal partner in the development process. We have to defeat this conspiracy to create confusion by people who are mixing the Citizenship Act and NRC,” said Mr Naqvi.

Addressing a “Minorities Day” event organised by the National Commission for Minorities, Mr Naqvi said that “those who are trying to hijack peace through rumours and mala fide misinformation should understand their conspiracy will fail. Satyamev Jayte will defeat political propaganda of Jhuthmev Jayte.”

Without naming any party, the Union minister said those defeated by the prajatantra (democracy) are trying to disturb the atmosphere of harmony and trust in the country through gundatantra (anarchy). We have to defeat such elements through the strength of democracy and harmony,” Mr Naqvi said.

Tags: citizenship (amendment) act, national register of citizens
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Nirbhaya’s mother after a hearing at the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court rejects plea of accused in Nirbhaya case

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court seeks Centre’s reply on pleas challenging validity

CAA: Not allowed into campus, Haasan addresses agitating students through gates

'Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Vadra), who was on stage had neither prevented Soren from making the controversial speech nor condemned it publicly,' a statement said. (Photo: File)

BJP moves EC against Priyanka, Hemant Soren for inciting 'hurtful' comments

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham