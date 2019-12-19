Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 | Last Update : 01:02 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: ANI | Twitter) CAA protests LIVE: Phone shut down in parts of Delhi, protesters detained in India
 
India, All India

'Incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pak not conducive to peace': Rajnath Singh

PTI
Published : Dec 19, 2019, 12:44 pm IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2019, 12:44 pm IST

Cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan appeared during the 2+2 ministerial talks.

'We conveyed that the extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements and incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pakistani leaders is not conducive to peace,' Singh told reporters at the conclusion of the talks. (Photo: Twitter | @rajnathsingh)
 'We conveyed that the extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements and incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pakistani leaders is not conducive to peace,' Singh told reporters at the conclusion of the talks. (Photo: Twitter | @rajnathsingh)

Washington/ New Delhi: The top Pakistani leadership is indulging in extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed to the American leadership on Wednesday, saying incitement to anti-Indian violence is not conducive to peace.

Cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan appeared during the 2+2 ministerial talks that concluded here between Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and their US counterparts Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

"We conveyed that the extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements and incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pakistani leaders is not conducive to peace," Singh told reporters at the conclusion of the talks.

During the meeting, we shared our assessments of the situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Indian Ocean region in general, he said.

Pompeo, during a joint news conference in the presence of the other three leaders, spoke about cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

"We understand the concerns that India has, rightful concerns that they have about terrorism emanating from Pakistan, and we assured them that we would take that into account," Pompeo said in response to a question on the recent US peace talks in Afghanistan.

The Americans briefed the Indians on Afghanistan.

"We shared with our Indian counterparts, as we have consistently throughout our efforts to develop intra-Afghan negotiations and peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, the path that we're headed down. We're very transparent," he said.

"We have been unambiguous in our partnership with the Indian government about here, terror wherever--from wherever it emanates, whether it's from inside of Pakistan or from anyplace else," Pompeo said.

"We are determined to protect the American people on the threat of terrorism, and we're determined to work with our great democratic friends like the Indians to protect the people of India as well. And we'll continue to work on it," he said.

Noting that counter-terrorism effort was discussed at the meeting, Jaishankar said these have been boosted by a growing consensus on the nature of terror threats in the region and the dangers of cross-border terrorism and sanctuaries.

He appreciated the sentiments expressed by Secretary Pompeo on the 11th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

"We discussed ways to address these challenges, including by working closely together at the FATF. We also took note of exchanges between our judicial academies for appreciation of challenges and evolving practices and adjudicating counter-terrorism cases and agreed to further facilitate such exchanges in areas of criminal jurisprudence," Jaishankar said.

"In terms of terrorism in our region a lot of it is obvious. It doesn't need reiteration," he said in response to a question.

"We did exchange notes … of the challenges in our region and what have been the newer developments on that front. This is an area where the two countries actually have a very strong history of cooperating. I can only say this in terms of public record, that I am very satisfied with the discussions we've had today," Jaishankar said.

Tags: rajnath singh, s jaishankar, mark esper, mike pompeo, 2+2 ministerial talks
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Reacting to his detention, Guha said it was

Historian Ramachandra Guha detained for protesting against Citizenship Act

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait adjourned the matter after convict Pawan Kumar Gupta's lawyer, advocate A P Singh, sought time to file fresh documents. (Photo: File | PTI)

Nirbhaya case: Delhi HC adjourns convict's plea claiming he was juvenile

Certain elements trying to use our borders with Nepal, Bhutan to enter India: Shah

The car, a sports utility vehicle (SUV), belonged to Raju Patil, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) legislator from Kalyan constituency here. The MLA told reporters he was not in the car at the time of the incident and that his driver was behind the wheels. (Photo: Representational)

MNS leader's car crashes onto rail track, train movement hit

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham