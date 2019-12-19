Historian Ramachandra Guha detained for protesting against Citizenship Act

Police said the protesters violated prohibitory orders clamped in the city against any protest or demonstration.

Reacting to his detention, Guha said it was "absolutely undemocratic" that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens.

Bengaluru: Noted historian Ramachandra Guha and many others were detained on Thursday for staging a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC at the Town Hall here, in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed in the city.

The Communist Party of India too staged demonstrations in the city against the CAA and NRC.