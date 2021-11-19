Friday, Nov 19, 2021 | Last Update : 11:13 AM IST

Victory against injustice: Rahul Gandhi on PM's announcement to repeal farm laws

PTI
Published : Nov 19, 2021, 10:46 am IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2021, 10:46 am IST

Rahul Gandhi described the Centre's decision to repeal the farm laws as a 'victory against injustice'

  Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: The country's 'annadatas' have made "arrogance bow its head" through 'satyagraha', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday and described the Centre's decision to repeal the farm laws as a "victory against injustice".

His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation this morning, announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

 

"Country's 'annadatas' (food providers) have made arrogance bow its head through satyagraha," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Congratulations on this victory against injustice!" the former Congress chief said.

"'Jai Hind, Jai Hind ka Kisan'," he added.

Many farmers had been protesting and were encamped at Delhi's borders since November 2020 with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee MSP for crops.

 

The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with the farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claimed they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations. 

