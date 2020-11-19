Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 | Last Update : 01:35 PM IST

  India   All India  19 Nov 2020  Delhi HC asks Centre to respond to plea to recognise same sex marriages under law
India, All India

Delhi HC asks Centre to respond to plea to recognise same sex marriages under law

PTI
Published : Nov 19, 2020, 12:22 pm IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2020, 12:22 pm IST

The petition has contended that marriages between same sex couples are not possible despite SC decriminalising consensual homosexual acts

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to respond to a PIL seeking a declaration recognising same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act and Special Marriage Act.
  The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to respond to a PIL seeking a declaration recognising same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act and Special Marriage Act.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to respond to a PIL seeking a declaration recognising same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act and Special Marriage Act.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Asha Menon issued notice to the Centre on the plea and asked it to file a counter affidavit within four weeks.

 

Petitioner Abhijit Iyer Mitra has contended in the petition that marriages between same sex couples are not possible despite the Supreme Court decriminalising consensual homosexual acts.

Tags: same-sex marriage legality, supreme court verdict, article 377, lgbtqia marriage

Latest From India

Former union minister M J Akbar. (PTI)

Judge hearing M J Akbar's defamation case against Prima Ramani transferred

Army personnel stand guard at 16 Corps headquarters at Nagrota Army camp in Jammu. (PTI)

4 terrorists killed, 1 policeman injured at Jammu's Nagrota toll plaza

K Chandrasekhar Rao

KCR to take on BJP-led Centre, convene Opposition conclave to mount united battle

Representational image

12 civilians injured as militants' attempt to target CRPF with grenade fail

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham