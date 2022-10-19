Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022 | Last Update : 10:34 AM IST

End all safe havens for terrorists: PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMRESH SRIVASTAVA
Published : Oct 19, 2022, 6:59 am IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2022, 6:59 am IST

PM Modi called for a global response to combat threats and urged Interpol to speed up red corner notices against fugitive offenders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a memento by the Interpol Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi during the inaugural ceremony of the 90th General Assembly of the Interpol in New Delhi (Money SHARMA / AFP)
NEW DELHI: Speaking at Interpol's 90th general assembly on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there can be no safe havens for corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels, poaching gangs and organised crime. He called for a global response to combat these threats and urged Interpol to speed up red corner notices against fugitive offenders.

The PM said: "When threats are global, responses cannot be just local and it’s high time that the world comes together to defeat these forces."

Noting that a safe and secure world is "our shared responsibility", Mr Modi said, "When the forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime cannot operate," and added that corruption and financial crimes have harmed the welfare of citizens of many countries.

"There can be no safe havens for corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels, poaching gangs, organised crime," he said at the global police organisation event attended by representatives of 195 countries at Pragati Maidan here.

Referring to terrorism, corruption, drug trafficking, poaching and organised crime, which have affected many countries, the Prime Minister said that the pace of change of these dangers is faster than before.

"At the click of a button, an attack can be executed or systems can be brought to their knees. Each nation is working on strategies against them. But what we do within our borders is no longer enough. There is a need to further develop international strategies"

Speaking to the 195 member countries of Interpol, which included a delegation from Pakistan led by its Federal Investigation Agency director general Mohsin Butt, Mr Modi said India has been combating trans-national terrorism for several decades.

"Long before the world woke up to it, we knew the price of safety and security. Thousands of our people made the ultimate sacrifice in this fight," he said.

"Such crimes against people in one place are crimes against everyone, crimes against humanity. Further, these not only harm our present but also impact our future generations. Police and law enforcement agencies need to devise procedures and protocols to increase cooperation. Interpol can help by speeding up red corner notices for fugitive offenders," he said.

The Prime Minister also called for the "establishment of early detection and warning systems, protecting transportation services, security for communication infrastructure, security for critical infrastructure, technical and technological assistance, intelligence exchange, many of these things need to be taken to a new level.

Mr Modi said corruption and financial crimes have harmed the welfare of the citizens of many countries.

"The corrupt find a way to park the proceeds of crime in different parts of the world. This money belongs to the citizens of the country from which they have been taken. Often, this has been taken from some of the poorest people in the world," he said.

He said such illicit money is pushed into evil activities and becomes one of the major sources of terror funding.

India has 780 active red notices as of now, of which 205 are related to criminals wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Red notices are issued by Interpol to locate a fugitive who has fled the country where he is wanted. A member country can arrest or deport an individual against whom such a notice is circulated by Interpol.

The Prime Minister also released a commemorative postage stamp and a `100 coin to mark the 90th general assembly. He was welcomed at the venue by Union home minister Amit Shah, Interpol president Ahmed Naser Al Raisi and secretary general Jurgen Stock.

India is hosting the Interpol general assembly after a gap of about 25 years to coincide with celebrations for the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

Tags: terrorism, interpol, fight against terrorism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

