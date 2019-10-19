Saturday, Oct 19, 2019 | Last Update : 10:14 AM IST

'We don't wrestle with kids': Pawar's response to Fadnavis's jibe

Oct 19, 2019
The chief minister said their wrestler was in the poll battle but there is no wrestler from the opposition in sight.

The NCP patriarch was speaking at a campaign rally at Ambejogai in Beed district. (Photo: File)
Beed: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday hit back at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his jibe that 'there is no wrestler to fight with' in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, saying one doesn't fight with "kids".

The NCP patriarch was speaking at a campaign rally at Ambejogai in Beed district.

"There is this organisation called Maharashtra State Wrestling Association, and its president's name is Sharad Pawar," the former Union minister said.

"I stand behind all the wrestlers, and he is telling us about wrestlers. We don't fight with kids," Pawar, 78, said.

If there was no contest, why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are holding rallies in the state, he asked.

He himself was not contesting, but leaders of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena can not make a single speech without mentioning him, Pawar said.

The NCP chief also hit out at Shah for repeatedly asking what did Pawar do for Maharashtra, and listed his decisions such as giving 50 per cent reservation to women in local governing bodies and renaming Marathwada University after Dr B R Ambedkar.

The only answer the BJP has for every issue including unemployment and agrarian crisis is "abrogation of Article 370", Pawar said.

The NCP was not opposed to the scrapping of the provisions of the article which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, but people's concerns needed to be addressed, he said.

He also reiterated the charge that "not even an inch of work" has been carried out for constructing Shivaji Maharaj's memorial off the Mumbai coast.

Similarly, the work on Ambedkar's memorial in central Mumbai's Dadar also has not made any headway, Pawar said.

