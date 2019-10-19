Saturday, Oct 19, 2019 | Last Update : 04:27 PM IST

India, All India

Uttarakhand govt bans gutka, pan masala for one year

ANI
Published : Oct 19, 2019, 3:44 pm IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2019, 3:44 pm IST

The order was issued by Food Safety Commissioner Nitesh Kumar Jha on Friday.

This decision is taken by the Trivendra Singh Rawat government after seeing the ill effects on the health of people habitual of chewing tobacco and nicotine-based products. (Photo: File | Representational)
 This decision is taken by the Trivendra Singh Rawat government after seeing the ill effects on the health of people habitual of chewing tobacco and nicotine-based products. (Photo: File | Representational)

Dehradun: The Uttrakhand government has imposed a total ban on the storage, distribution, manufacture and sale of pan masala and gutka which contains high content if nicotine and tobacco in them.

The order was issued by Food Safety Commissioner Nitesh Kumar Jha on Friday.

The ban comes into effect immediately and has been imposed for a period of one year.

This decision is taken by the Trivendra Singh Rawat government after seeing the ill effects on the health of people habitual of chewing tobacco and nicotine-based products.

The order cites the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which gives power to the state governments to put a ban on any food product for a year in the public interest.

In its notice, the state government has explained the reason for taking such a move stating that Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has prohibited the use of tobacco and nicotine as an ingredient in any product meant for the consumption of the humans but it has been found that pan masala, gutka in the state are being sold under different name which continues to have a high content of both- tobacco and nicotine.

Tags: gutka ban, food safety commission, nitesh kumar jha
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun

Latest From India

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday said that his party had also taken action against the neighbouring country. (Photo: File)

Why don't you tell people that Congress had separated Pak?: Kapil Sibal slams Modi

'Modi ji only remembers (Article) 370. He does not know when Pakistan split and who did it. It was we (Congress) who split Pakistan's integral part from it... where were you (Modi) then?' senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal asked. (Photo: File)

'Pakistan's integral part split from it because of Cong': Kapil Sibal

NCP chief Sharad Pawar addressed a campaign rally in heavy rain on Friday evening at Satara in western Maharashtra, where a Lok Sabha by-election will be held along with the state Assembly elections on October 21. (Photo: Twitter/ @pawarspeaks)

Sharad Pawar admits picked ‘wrong candidates’ for LS polls in rally at Satara

Verma, a former Delhi police commissioner, was first moved out of the CBI by the government in a midnight order on October 23 last year on the recommendation of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) but was reinstated by the Supreme Court on January 9. He was then removed by the government within two days. (Photo: File)

Alok Verma denies writing to Prez claiming 'political witch-hunt'

MOST POPULAR

1

You can now get an Andhra Pradesh government job without interview

2

Fate of Japan's royal dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

3

BJP leader conducts magic show at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, see video

4

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

5

Compute like never before with this out-of-this world laptop

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham