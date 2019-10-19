Saturday, Oct 19, 2019 | Last Update : 02:54 PM IST

India, All India

T'gana statewide shutdown disrupts daily life as transport strike enters day 15

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 19, 2019, 2:07 pm IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2019, 2:07 pm IST

The 12-hour bandh began at 5 am and has forced closure of schools and colleges till Monday.

The KCR government, however, has refused to entertain their requests and has sacked over 48,000 employees who joined the protests. (Photo: File)
 The KCR government, however, has refused to entertain their requests and has sacked over 48,000 employees who joined the protests. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: After the strike called by the employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) against the KCR government on October 5, a statewide shutdown has been called by the TSRTC staff on Saturday. This shutdown has disrupted the daily life across Hyderabad and 32 other districts.

According to NDTV report, more than 50,000 cabs across the state are also off road as Ola and Uber cab drivers joined the transport strike.

The 12-hour bandh began at 5 am and has forced closure of schools and colleges till Monday.

The shutdown call has been supported by opposition parties including Congress, BJP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), Jana Sena, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), trade unions, and various organisations of employees, teachers and workers, student bodies and people's groups.

As the strike entered the 15th day on Saturday, the protesting TSRTC employees want the government to meet their 26 demands, including a merger with the government, reported IANS. The KCR government, however, has refused to entertain their requests and has sacked over 48,000 employees who joined the protests.

Tags: telangana, telangana state road transport corporation, k chandrsekhar rao, ola, uber
Location: India, Telangana

Latest From India

Addressing a poll rally in Rajura seat, Shah said the Congress, NCP and other opposition parties did not end provisions of Article 370 due to vote-bank politics. (Photo: File)

Restore Article 370 in J&K if you can: Amit Shah dares Rahul, Sharad

Government of India's Representative and Interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks and Nagaland Governor, RN Ravi on Friday held a detailed consultation meeting with the primary stakeholders of the Naga society in Kohima and said that the central government is determined to conclude the Naga peace process. (Photo: ANI)

Centre determined to conclude Naga peace process: Nagaland Governor

The Chief Minister asked the officials to consider taking the help of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to bring more transparency in the conduct of APPSC exams. (Represnetational Image)

You can now get an Andhra Pradesh government job without interview

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to provide medical services in remote and tribal areas of the state through bikes. (Photo: File)

Andhra CM asks officials to provide medical services in remote, tribal areas on bike

MOST POPULAR

1

You can now get an Andhra Pradesh government job without interview

2

Fate of Japan's royal dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

3

BJP leader conducts magic show at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, see video

4

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

5

Compute like never before with this out-of-this world laptop

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham