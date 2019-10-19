T'gana statewide shutdown disrupts daily life as transport strike enters day 15

The 12-hour bandh began at 5 am and has forced closure of schools and colleges till Monday.

The KCR government, however, has refused to entertain their requests and has sacked over 48,000 employees who joined the protests. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: After the strike called by the employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) against the KCR government on October 5, a statewide shutdown has been called by the TSRTC staff on Saturday. This shutdown has disrupted the daily life across Hyderabad and 32 other districts.

According to NDTV report, more than 50,000 cabs across the state are also off road as Ola and Uber cab drivers joined the transport strike.

The shutdown call has been supported by opposition parties including Congress, BJP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), Jana Sena, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), trade unions, and various organisations of employees, teachers and workers, student bodies and people's groups.

As the strike entered the 15th day on Saturday, the protesting TSRTC employees want the government to meet their 26 demands, including a merger with the government, reported IANS. The KCR government, however, has refused to entertain their requests and has sacked over 48,000 employees who joined the protests.