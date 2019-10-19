Karnataka students made to wear cartons to stop them from cheating

The institute has drawn criticism on social media with many questioning if the measure could really be a deterrent.

The students were writing papers as part of their mid-term exams. Invigilators were also seen in the visuals, monitoring the students. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: In a bizarre incident, students at a private college in Karnataka were made to wear carton during an exam to stop them from cheating.

The picture of students of Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri was widely circulated on social media wearing cardboard boxes. A hole was cut out near their eyes to allow them to read and write their papers.

On Friday, Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar reacted to the media reports, saying that the incident was "totally unacceptable". "This is totally unacceptable. Nobody has any right to treat anybody more so students like animals. This pervertion will be dealt with aptly," he tweeted.

Defending the action, college head MB Satish told the media that a college in Bihar had used a similar method to check rampant copying during exams and was widely appreciated on the social media.