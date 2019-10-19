Saturday, Oct 19, 2019 | Last Update : 11:50 AM IST

India, All India

Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari's killers on CCTV, wife threatens self-immolation

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 19, 2019, 11:27 am IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2019, 11:36 am IST

A lesser-known outfit called the Al-Hind Brigade claimed responsibility late on Friday night for the murder of Tiwari.

Kamlesh Tiwari, 43, was killed at his residence in the Naka neighbourhood of Lucknow on Friday afternoon.
 Kamlesh Tiwari, 43, was killed at his residence in the Naka neighbourhood of Lucknow on Friday afternoon. (Photo: Twitter)

Lucknow: Lucknow police have recovered security footage from outside the house of Hindu Samaj Party president Kamlesh Tiwari, who was murdered on Friday. According to NDTV report, the footage showed three suspects – two men and a woman. The woman was seen carrying a box of sweets, which the police believed hid weapons.

Further investigations into this angle are ongoing. The police have also registered a first information report (FIR) against two Muslim clerics from Bijnor district in western UP.

The complaint was filed by Tiwari’s wife, Kiran Tiwari. On Friday night, Kiran demanded the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to meet the family and threatened self-immolation if her husband's killers were not brought to account.

According to news agency ANI, she said, "I will commit self-immolation right at this place along with my children."

Kamlesh Tiwari, 43, was killed at his residence in the Naka neighbourhood of Lucknow on Friday afternoon. He had his throat cut and was shot multiple times, and died while being taken to a hospital.

However, Tiwari had been provided with armed security - two gunners - and a guard - by a local police station. On the day of his murder, the gunners were absent. Police said the guard stopped the suspects at the gate and only allowed them through after checking with Tiwari.

In recent development, a lesser-known outfit called the Al-Hind Brigade claimed responsibility late on Friday night for the murder of Tiwari, reported News18. Though the authenticity of the claim could not immediately be verified.

In a WhatsApp message that has been circulated widely stated: "We at Al-Hind Brigade claim the responsibility for killing Kamlesh Tiwari, who tried to defame Islam and Muslims. More to come."

"Kamlesh Tiwari was a nuisance and whosoever points fingers towards Islam and Muslims, will meet the same end. Al-Hind Brigade takes the responsibility. Get ready to see more. The war has begun," the message added.

Tags: up, kamlesh tiwari, kalmesh tiwari murder, up crime, up police, murder
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

