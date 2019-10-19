Saturday, Oct 19, 2019 | Last Update : 03:55 AM IST

Chhattisgarh CM invites Nobel laureate to state

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 19, 2019, 2:48 am IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2019, 2:48 am IST

The CM said his government is committed to bringing development and empowerment to the last person in society.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel
 Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to economist Abhijit Banerjee, congratulating him on receiving “the Nobel Memorial Prize” in economics and inviting him to the state. Mr Baghel indicated that a discussion with the Nobel laureate on Chhattisgarh’s current policies and steps required to accelerate poverty alleviation would help the state immensely.

“I am sure that your guidance on the state vision and future roadmap will reaffirm our methods and beliefs, motivating us to continue on the path of development and empowerment of every single person of the state,” Mr Baghel wrote to the Nobel Prize-winning economist.

“Your research on context-based solutions on issues such as the relationship between barefooted children, whooping cough and school dropouts will provide practical and implementable solutions to many and will help them tackle the underlying complex behavioural issues,” he wrote.

Congratulating Mr Banerjee on winning the Nobel Prize, Mr Baghel said, “It is a proud moment for every Indian across the globe, which is inspiring us to achieve such greatness that is recognised across the world at the highest level.”

The CM said his government is committed to bringing development and empowerment to the last person in society.

“The idea of ‘minimum income scheme’ (NYAY) has been a guiding principle for our endeavours to eradicate poverty and disparity. The state has embarked upon its journey of poverty eradication and rural development through ‘Narva, Garva, Ghurva and baadi’,” he said.

The state government has taken many initiatives for the upliftment of the rural economy through context-based employment activities,” he said.

