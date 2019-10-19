Brazilian robber kisses elderly woman, refuses to take her money

On Tuesday, in the northeastern city of Amarante, Brazil, two burglars robbed a pharmacy and got away with USD 240 and several goods.

'He kissed her and said, 'No, ma'am, you can be quiet, I don't want your money,' shop owner said. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: In an unusual burglary, a robber refused to take money from an elderly woman and also kissed her forehead to calm her down.

On Tuesday, in the northeastern city of Amarante, Brazil, two burglars robbed a pharmacy and got away with USD 240 and several goods, Daily Mail reported.

Business owner Samuel Almedia said they entered the shop at around 5 pm and announced the robbery. During the time of the crime an employee and the elderly woman, who lives near the establishment, were present.

Shop owner Samuel Almedia told G1, a Brazilian news portal, "[The robbers] announced the theft, asked my employee to pass all the money, so [the woman] was close and wanted to give her money too, but he said she didn't have to.”

“He kissed her and said, 'No, ma'am, you can be quiet, I don't want your money," he added.

The video of this unique robbery has gone viral on social media, gathering thousands of views online.

After the incident was reported, military police arrived at the crime scene to investigate the case but they failed to gather any evidence.