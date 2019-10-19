Saturday, Oct 19, 2019 | Last Update : 08:57 PM IST

India, All India

Brazilian robber kisses elderly woman, refuses to take her money

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 19, 2019, 7:50 pm IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2019, 7:50 pm IST

On Tuesday, in the northeastern city of Amarante, Brazil, two burglars robbed a pharmacy and got away with USD 240 and several goods.

'He kissed her and said, 'No, ma'am, you can be quiet, I don't want your money,' shop owner said. (Photo: Screengrab)
 'He kissed her and said, 'No, ma'am, you can be quiet, I don't want your money,' shop owner said. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: In an unusual burglary, a robber refused to take money from an elderly woman and also kissed her forehead to calm her down.

On Tuesday, in the northeastern city of Amarante, Brazil, two burglars robbed a pharmacy and got away with USD 240 and several goods, Daily Mail reported.

Business owner Samuel Almedia said they entered the shop at around 5 pm and announced the robbery. During the time of the crime an employee and the elderly woman, who lives near the establishment, were present.

Shop owner Samuel Almedia told G1, a Brazilian news portal, "[The robbers] announced the theft, asked my employee to pass all the money, so [the woman] was close and wanted to give her money too, but he said she didn't have to.”

“He kissed her and said, 'No, ma'am, you can be quiet, I don't want your money," he added.

The video of this unique robbery has gone viral on social media, gathering thousands of views online.

After the incident was reported, military police arrived at the crime scene to investigate the case but they failed to gather any evidence.

Tags: burglary
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo: PTI)

Your job is to improve economy, not to run a 'comedy circus': Priyanka slams govt

Banerjee, who completed his masters in Economics from the JNU in 1983, came in the campus early in the morning and later met Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits alma matter JNU

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal. (Photo: File)

Two held for threatening DCW chief Swati Maliwal over Action against sex rackets

The helicopter was on its way to Akole in Ahmednagar district, over 70 kilometres from Nashik, where Shah was to address a poll rally. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah's chopper makes emergency landing in Nashik

MOST POPULAR

1

You can now get an Andhra Pradesh government job without interview

2

Fate of Japan's royal dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

3

BJP leader conducts magic show at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, see video

4

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

5

Compute like never before with this out-of-this world laptop

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham