Saturday, Oct 19, 2019 | Last Update : 07:30 PM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah's chopper makes emergency landing in Nashik

PTI
Published : Oct 19, 2019, 6:29 pm IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2019, 6:29 pm IST

The pilot decided to land the chopper at Ozar airport at 2:2 5 pm due to inclement weather.

The helicopter was on its way to Akole in Ahmednagar district, over 70 kilometres from Nashik, where Shah was to address a poll rally. (Photo: File)
 The helicopter was on its way to Akole in Ahmednagar district, over 70 kilometres from Nashik, where Shah was to address a poll rally. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's helicopter made an emergency landing at Ozar Airport in Nashik, around 160 kms from here, due to heavy rains on Saturday, the last day of campaigning for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls, an official said.

The helicopter was on its way to Akole in Ahmednagar district, over 70 kilometres from Nashik, where Shah was to address a poll rally, the official said. The pilot decided to land the chopper at Ozar airport at 2:2 5 pm due to inclement weather, he said.

"After a halt of 40 minutes, the chopper took off at around 3:08 pm for Ahmednagar," he informed.

Shah had earlier addressed a rally in Navapur in Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra. It has been raining in several parts of the state since Saturday morning.

Tags: amit shah, chopper
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Banerjee, who completed his masters in Economics from the JNU in 1983, came in the campus early in the morning and later met Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits alma matter JNU

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal. (Photo: File)

Two held for threatening DCW chief Swati Maliwal over Action against sex rackets

Four men took the woman to an unknown place on the pretext of dropping her from her college to village. (Photo: Representational)

Woman gang-raped in UP, six booked

While reiterating that dissent was the core of democracy, NC leaders expressed concern over the situation in the state. (Photo: PTI)

NC urges J&K Governor to let Jammu delegation meet Farooq, Omar in Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

You can now get an Andhra Pradesh government job without interview

2

Fate of Japan's royal dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

3

BJP leader conducts magic show at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, see video

4

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

5

Compute like never before with this out-of-this world laptop

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham