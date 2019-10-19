Saturday, Oct 19, 2019 | Last Update : 01:25 PM IST

India, All India

3 held, have confessed to murder of Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari: Guj cops

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 19, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2019, 12:22 pm IST

UP Police said sweet box found at site of incident proved to be vital clue as Gujarat address led the police to state.

According to CCTV footage, two men and a woman were seen going towards Tiwari’s residence. (Photo: Screengrab)
 According to CCTV footage, two men and a woman were seen going towards Tiwari’s residence. (Photo: Screengrab)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the murder case of 52-year-old Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari with arrest of three people from Gujarat.

Addressing a press conference, UP DGP OP Singh said the sweet box found at the site of the incident proved to be a vital clue as the Gujarat address led the police to the state.  

“Three people have been arrested and are being interrogated. According to the initial findings, they were involved in the murder conspiracy. There are a few more people from Lucknow who are involved in the crime and attempts are on to arrest them,” Singh added.

Giving details about the suspected killers, Singh said, “The names of three people are Maulana Mohsin Sheikh, Faizan, and Khurshid Ahmed Pathan. Two other accused were also detained but released later, they are being monitored.”

According to CCTV footage, two men and a woman were seen going towards Tiwari’s residence. The police said Tiwari was already provided security and one of the guards stationed outside his house had allowed the accused inside after receiving confirmation from the leader.

The police’s initial investigation into the murder hinted that the two attackers had links with Gujarat, as they had brought weapons in a box of a famous sweet shop of Surat. A pistol, which was recovered from the crime spot, and a knife used to slit the victim’s throat were in the same box, suggested the police probe.

In 2015, Tiwari made headlines when he gave derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Following widespread protests, the state government had slapped provisions of National Security Act (NSA) on him which was later on revoked by the Allahabad High Court.

Tags: up, kamlesh tiwari, kalmesh tiwari murder, up crime, up police, murder
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

The Chief Minister asked the officials to consider taking the help of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to bring more transparency in the conduct of APPSC exams. (Represnetational Image)

You can now get an Andhra Pradesh government job without interview

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to provide medical services in remote and tribal areas of the state through bikes. (Photo: File)

Andhra CM asks officials to provide medical services in remote, tribal areas on bike

The students were writing papers as part of their mid-term exams. Invigilators were also seen in the visuals, monitoring the students. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka students made to wear cartons to stop them from cheating

Addressing a poll rally in Haryana's Ellanabad on Saturday assured the voters about the completion of Katarpur corridor. (Photo: twitter/ ANI)

Misfortune that we had to see holy place through binoculars: PM Modi in Haryana

MOST POPULAR

1

You can now get an Andhra Pradesh government job without interview

2

Fate of Japan's royal dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

3

BJP leader conducts magic show at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, see video

4

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

5

Compute like never before with this out-of-this world laptop

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham