Sunday, Sep 19, 2021 | Last Update : 01:29 PM IST

  India   All India  19 Sep 2021  WHO Experts' Group to take a call on EUL for Covaxin on October 6
India, All India

WHO Experts' Group to take a call on EUL for Covaxin on October 6

PTI
Published : Sep 19, 2021, 10:55 am IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2021, 10:55 am IST

Bharat Biotech is expected to give a presentation on the Vaccine's safety and efficacy data of clinical trials

A health worker prepares a dose of Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP/File)
 A health worker prepares a dose of Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP/File)

Hyderabad: The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) of the World health Organisation would be meeting in October to make its recommendations on Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on Emergency Use Listing.

Bharat Biotech is expected to give a presentation on the Vaccine's safety and efficacy data of clinical trials (phase 1-3 trial results and post marketing)and Risk management plans and other implementation considerations, according to the SAGE draft agenda.

 

SAGE is authorised with advising WHO on overall global policies and strategies, ranging from vaccines and technology, research and development, to delivery of immunization and its linkages with other health interventions. Hanna Nohynek, member of SAGE, will be presenting a draft recommendation for the vaccine and the session will make its recommendations.

The session will thoroughly discuss the clinical data on Covaxin from phase 1, 2, 3 trials and post marketing studies on safety, immunogenicity, efficacy and effectiveness, besides update on global, regional and country level plans for vaccine safety monitoring, the agenda said.

Bharat Biotech recently said it has submitted all the data pertaining to Covaxin to the WHO for EUL and is awaiting feedback from the global health watchdog.

 

The WHO is currently reviewing the data submitted by the vaccine maker and the date for a decision on the jab is yet "to be confirmed," according to the update available on the WHO website.

In an update on its website, the WHO said it began rolling data of the vaccine on July 6.

Rolling data allows the WHO to start its review right away, as information continues to come in, to accelerate the overall review process.

Covaxin is one of the six vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation from India's drug regulator and is being used in the nationwide inoculation programme, along with Covishield and Sputnik V.

Tags: covaxin, covaxin efficacy, covaxin trails
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

A formal announcement allowing foreign tourists to visit India may come within the next 10 days, an official from the Home Ministry said. (Representational Image/PTI)

Foreign tourists may be allowed to visit India soon

People register to receive a dose of the Covishield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

India logs 30,773 new cases of Covid, 309 fresh fatalities

Rahul Gandhi attended the social media department meeting and urged party workers to continue their fight against the ruling dispensation with humility, truth and love. (PTI)

Cong social media dept passes resolution to make Rahul party president

The executive board also announced the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize 2020 in 24 Indian languages on Saturday. (DC File Image)

Veerappa Moily, Arundhathi Subramaniam, other winners receive Sahitya Akademi Award

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

2

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

3

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

4

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

5

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham