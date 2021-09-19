Sunday, Sep 19, 2021 | Last Update : 01:29 PM IST

  India   All India  19 Sep 2021  Foreign tourists may be allowed to visit India soon
India, All India

Foreign tourists may be allowed to visit India soon

PTI
Published : Sep 19, 2021, 12:19 pm IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2021, 12:19 pm IST

First five lakh foreign tourists will be issued visas free of cost in an attempt to revive the tourism, hospitality and aviation sectors

A formal announcement allowing foreign tourists to visit India may come within the next 10 days, an official from the Home Ministry said. (Representational Image/PTI)
  A formal announcement allowing foreign tourists to visit India may come within the next 10 days, an official from the Home Ministry said. (Representational Image/PTI)

New Delhi: Amid a decline in Covid cases in the country, India may soon reopen its doors for foreign tourists for the first time in one-and-a-half years, officials said.

First five lakh foreign tourists will be issued visas free of cost in an attempt to revive the tourism, hospitality and aviation sectors badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020 when a nationwide lockdown was announced.

 

Top Union Home Ministry officials are deliberating with all stakeholders on the expected date and modalities for opening up of the country for foreign tourists.

A formal announcement allowing foreign tourists to visit India may come within the next 10 days, an official from the Home Ministry said.

The decision is being taken in view of the declining number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

On Sunday, 30,773 new cases were reported while active cases had come down to 3.32 lakh.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has also crossed 80 crore as on Saturday.

The free visa to the tourists will be issued till March 31, 2022 or the issuance of five lakh visa, whichever is earlier. The total financial implication for this would be Rs 100 crore.

 

The free visa move is expected to incentivise short-term tourists visiting India, the official said.

The cost for a month-long e-tourist visa is country specific but is around USD 25. A year-long multiple entry e-tourists visa charge is around USD 40.

The e-tourist visa has been suspended since March 2020.

The Home Ministry officials said they are still deliberating whether the entry of foreign tourists will be allowed with certain conditions like limiting it to only vaccinated travellers for now and having a negative list of countries where COVID-19 cases remain a concern.

The opening up is also expected to be phase-wise to see the response and implications, another official said.

 

Many countries, including some of those in Europe, have already opened up for tourism.

Tags: foreign tourists, indian tourism
Location: India, Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From India

A health worker prepares a dose of Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP/File)

WHO Experts' Group to take a call on EUL for Covaxin on October 6

People register to receive a dose of the Covishield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

India logs 30,773 new cases of Covid, 309 fresh fatalities

Rahul Gandhi attended the social media department meeting and urged party workers to continue their fight against the ruling dispensation with humility, truth and love. (PTI)

Cong social media dept passes resolution to make Rahul party president

The executive board also announced the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize 2020 in 24 Indian languages on Saturday. (DC File Image)

Veerappa Moily, Arundhathi Subramaniam, other winners receive Sahitya Akademi Award

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

2

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

3

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

4

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

5

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham