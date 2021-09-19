Sunday, Sep 19, 2021 | Last Update : 03:57 PM IST

  India   All India  19 Sep 2021  Amarinder wrote to Sonia before quitting, expressed anguish at political events
India, All India

Amarinder wrote to Sonia before quitting, expressed anguish at political events

PTI
Published : Sep 19, 2021, 3:26 pm IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2021, 3:26 pm IST

Singh had on Saturday written to Gandhi, apprising her of his decision

Captain Amarinder Singh speaks to media after submitting his resignation to Governor Purohit Banwarilal at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. (Photo: PTI)
 Captain Amarinder Singh speaks to media after submitting his resignation to Governor Purohit Banwarilal at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: Hours before resigning as the Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, expressing anguish over recent developments and concern that they may cause instability in the state.

Singh had on Saturday written to Gandhi, apprising her of his decision.

 

He said the political events of the last about five months were "clearly not based on full understanding of the national imperatives of Punjab and its key concerns."

"Notwithstanding my personal anguish, I hope this will not cause any damage to the hard-earned peace and development in the state, and that the efforts I have been focusing on during the last few years would continue unabated, ensuring justice to one and all," Singh wrote in his letter to Gandhi, indicating his apprehension of instability in Punjab as a result of the political developments in the state unit of the Congress.

At the same time, he expressed satisfaction at having done his best for the people as the chief minister of Punjab, which, as a border state, "has many geo-political and other internal security concerns, which I tried to handle effectively without any compromise."

 

Congress veteran Singh resigned as chief minister of Punjab months ahead of the Assembly polls after a bruising power struggle with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

After submitting his resignation to the Governor on Saturday, Singh had said he felt "humiliated" over the way the party handled the protracted crisis.

Tags: amarinder singh
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar

Latest From India

A formal announcement allowing foreign tourists to visit India may come within the next 10 days, an official from the Home Ministry said. (Representational Image/PTI)

Foreign tourists may be allowed to visit India soon

A health worker prepares a dose of Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP/File)

WHO Experts' Group to take a call on EUL for Covaxin on October 6

People register to receive a dose of the Covishield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

India logs 30,773 new cases of Covid, 309 fresh fatalities

Rahul Gandhi attended the social media department meeting and urged party workers to continue their fight against the ruling dispensation with humility, truth and love. (PTI)

Cong social media dept passes resolution to make Rahul party president

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

2

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

3

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

4

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

5

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham