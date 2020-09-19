Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 | Last Update : 11:06 AM IST

179th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,305,475

92,788

Recovered

4,205,201

95,373

Deaths

85,625

1,221

Maharashtra114584081235431351 Andhra Pradesh6095585198915244 Tamil Nadu5309084757178685 Karnataka5029823940257808 Uttar Pradesh3362942632884771 Delhi2347011981034877 West Bengal2155801870614183 Odisha167161133466722 Telangana1670461353571016 Bihar164224149722855 Assam150349121610528 Kerala12221687341490 Gujarat119088999083271 Rajasthan109088906851293 Haryana103773816901069 Madhya Pradesh97906743981877 Punjab90032658182646 Chhatisgarh7777541111628 Jharkhand6710052807590 Jammu and Kashmir5971138521951 Uttarakhand3713924810460 Goa2678320844327 Puducherry2142816253431 Tripura2069612956222 Himachal Pradesh11190691997 Chandigarh92566062106 Manipur8430653951 Arunachal Pradesh6851496713 Nagaland5306407910 Meghalaya4356234232 Sikkim2119178923 Mizoram15069490
  India   All India  19 Sep 2020  Sitharaman assures Lok Sabha: Centre not reneging from responsibility on GST payment
India, All India

Sitharaman assures Lok Sabha: Centre not reneging from responsibility on GST payment

ANI
Published : Sep 19, 2020, 10:23 am IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2020, 10:23 am IST

Sitharaman also accused the Opposition of trying to twist her 'Act of God' remark.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)
 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the Central government was not reneging from its responsibility on GST compensation and the issue will be discussed in Goods and Services Tax (GST) council meeting.

Replying to the debate on the supplementary demands for grants (first batch) for 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman accused the Opposition of trying to twist her 'Act of God' remark. She said the Centre has taken several steps to protect the interest of states.

 

The minister said that India's forex reserves have surged to a high of USD 537 billion, which is 19-month equivalent of imports.

Referring to Opposition members raising the issue of pending GST compensation, Sitharaman said a "woman finance minister saying Act of God is taken sarcastically".

"I am very happy. Everybody would have liked forced measures in extraordinary circumstances using a Latin phrase. But a Finance Minister saying Act of God, then it is being taken in humour," Sitharaman said.

"Forced measures in court for my client is very well but not Act of God because it is minister ... who looks like my neighbourhood auntie so how can she ever say this. I like this condescension. If you can invoke forced measures in courts and if internationally everybody is talking the impact of a pandemic for which we don't have a vaccine till today... To twist what I have said to say that the Centre is reneging its responsibility. This is an irresponsible comment towards responsible government led by PM Modi," she said.

 

"Issue of GST compensation to states will be discussed in GST Council and the central government will decide to give compensation to states in such situation. Whatever we have given will be discussed in the council. But this does not mean that the Centre is not going to give. There is no provision in GST law to give compensation from the Consolidated Fund. Centre not reneging from responsibility," she said.

"This is probably the first time that this kind of amount has been even pitched in supplementary demand because the gross additional expenditure of Rs 2,35,852 crore with a net cash outgo Rs 1,66,983 crores is one of the highest that budgets have seen in the country," the minister added.

 

The Centre has sought permission for additional spending of Rs 2.35 lakh crores in 2020-21 through supplementary demands for grants.

Sitharaman said that the government is not contemplating increasing taxes to compensate loss in revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sitharaman said that the Centre has devolved Rs 1.76 lakh crores to states despite a gross tax revenue fall.

"The revenue fell down by 29 per cent but devolution to states have happened without disruption. We have devolved Rs 1.76 lakh crores which is down 11.96 per cent," she said.

"I have not stopped any payment to states, devolution has happened, 49 per cent has been given to the states of the total gross that has been collected. Last year, it was only 41 per cent which was devolved between April-July," she said.

 

The minister said that the central government has given 19 per cent more total transfer to states both tax and grants put together.

"Total transfer to states exceeds the Centre's gross tax revenue. It is at 107 per cent per cent. Whatever money we have kept for our expenditure, is all borrowed. This is the story. Centre definitely has gone much beyond that it had in protecting the states' interest. 61 per cent has already been given from what it has been put in the budget provision. I am frontloading the expenditure so that states won't be devoid," she said.

Sitharaman said that the total expenditure on MNREGA has touched Rs 1 lakh crores. "MNREGA has an additional demand of Rs 40,000 crores that is one of the main features here. In the budget speech, I mentioned that we will be spending about Rs 61,500 crores for MNREGA. With the addition of Rs 40,000 crores, it touches Rs 1 lakh crores. Our opponents should also recognise that it is no good constantly reminding us that we are using MNREGA now and we said it will not be there 'marega MNREGA' and all that," she said.

 

"Launching Mahatma Gandhi NREGS is one thing and using it effectively is another. This is mentioned in the CAG report. In 2009-10, budget estimate was Rs 39,100 crores and only Rs 33,000 crores were used," she said.

The minister said that a one-time cash transfer of Rs 1,000 has been done for 8.3 crore poor families under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. She said one-time cash transfer of Rs 1,000 has also been done for three crore senior citizens.

The minister said MNREGA wages have been increased from Rs 182 to Rs 202. The Lok Sabha also took up demands for excess grants for 2016-17 and passed the relevant appropriation bills.

Tags: finance minister nirmala sitharaman, gst compensation, monsoon session of parliament

Latest From India

Representational image, (AFP)

NIA nabs nine al-Qaeda operatives from Murshidabad and Ernakulam

The Indian Army has said an internal inquiry has shown that its troops killed three young men working as labourers in an apple orchard in Shopian. (DC file photo by H U Naqash)

Indian Army admits troops killed three young orchard workers in July

File photo of Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal Parliament House in New Delhi. Badal resigned from Narendra Modi's cabinet on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, over the farm sector bills. (PTI)

Harsimrat is SAD but speaks tenderly about NDA

Satellite image of the Line of Control in eastern Ladakh. (AP file photo)

Indian troops amused by Punjabi songs played by PLA in mind game manoeuvre

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham