'Unnao rape survivor faces highest level of threat,' CBI tells court

The court ordered UP government to report on how the girl and her family can be relocated.

The girl and her family, which has her mother, two sisters and a brother are under 'category A threat perception' under witness protection scheme. “The girl should be given adequate safety,” the agency said. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh teenager, who was allegedly raped by expelled BJP UP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, is facing the 'highest level of threat,' the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told a special court on Wednesday.

The court then ordered the UP government to report on how the girl and her family can be relocated within the state or to neighbouring states, NDTV reported.

The girl and her family, which has her mother, two sisters and a brother are under 'category A threat perception' under witness protection scheme. “The girl should be given adequate safety,” the agency said.

On July 28, she met with an accident in Rae Bareily, when the car she was travelling in hit a speeding truck with a blackened number plate. It was coming from the wrong side. The accident left her in a critical condition and her two aunts dead.

She is admitted in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi. Earlier this month, a judge went to the hospital to record her statement in a special court room set up on the premises. Sengar was brought to the hospital too.

On August 1, the Supreme Court shifted the cases connected with the Unnao rape to Delhi and ordered the trial to be completed in 45 days.