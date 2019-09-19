No discrimination: Citing stats, Yogi says Muslims have benefitted in UP

He said that the government does not discriminate on the basis of caste and that 'poor is poor.'



Lucknow: Reaching his half-way term as the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister (CM) on Wednesday, Yogi Adityanath said the Muslims in UP have availed greater proportion of welfare schemes than Hindus.

Reiterating on government's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas' agenda, he said that the government caters to a category of people who can avail the benefits of the schemes irrespective of their caste.

In an interview with News18, the UP CM said that even though muslims constitute less than 20 pc of UP's population, every third beneficiary of the welfare schemes in UP is from the Muslim community.

He said that the government does not discriminate on the basis of caste and that 'poor is poor.'

He also said that Muslims have received twice the number of houses as compared Hindus according to their proportion.

Adityanath said he shared the same relationship with Muslims as he does with Hindus and that his government does not tolerate any kind of hooliganism and communalism.