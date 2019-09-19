Delhi-NCR strike: Commuters, school hit as transport unions protest hefty fines

However, commuters may face hardships due to the strike in the national capital.

The transport bodies on Thursday have called a one-day token strike against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicle Act, including steep hike in penalties for various traffic-related offences. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The transport bodies on Thursday have called a one-day token strike against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicle Act, including steep hike in penalties for various traffic-related offences.

However, commuters may face hardship in the national capital as several private buses, taxis and autorickshaws remained off the roads due to transport strike.

It will be a tough task for office-goers to reach their destinations during early morning hours as a large number of auto-rickshaws, taxis, Ola and Uber cabs and commercial bus operators will remain off the road.

The United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) office-bearers on Wednesday said that both the Centre and the Delhi government had forced them to call the strike. "We have been seeking redressal of our grievances related to the new MV Act from both the Centre and the Delhi government for the last 15 days, but no solution is there is sight forcing us to go on one-day strike," said UFTA general secretary Shyamlal Gola.

The UFTA is an umbrella body representing 41 associations and unions of goods and passenger segments, including trucks, buses, autos, tempos, maxi-cabs and taxis plying in the Delhi-NCR region.

In the wake of the strike, many schools in the national capital will remain closed on Thursday. Exams scheduled for Thursday have been postponed to Saturday at Chinmaya Vidyalaya. "In view of the proposed transport strike in Delhi, the school will remained closed on Thursday, September 19, for all students and teachers. It has also been decided that this holiday will be compensated later. However, it will be a normal working day for the administrative staff," said a message sent by DPS, Mathura Road.

The federation leaders demanded withdrawal of the provisions of the amended Act, such as steeply hiked penalties and limiting the liability of insurer to Rs 5 lakh, among others. Sanjay Samrat, president of the Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association, said they will not be part of the strike.