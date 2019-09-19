Air Marshal R K S Bhadauria to take over as next Chief of Air Staff

Bhadauria has been awarded the PVSM, AVSM, VM, and has also been the Air Defense Commander.

New Delhi: Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, who is currently serving as the Vice Chief of Air Staff, will take over as the new Chief of Air Staff, succeeding Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, who is set to retire on September 30.

Bhadauria has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Vayu Sena Medal (VM), and has also been the Air Defense Commander (ADC), The Indian Express reported.

Bhadauria was also slated to retire this month-end on turning 60, but will now have a further two-year tenure since a service chief can serve for three years or upto the age of 62, whichever is earlier.

Besides Bhadauria, Southern Command chief Air Marshal Balakrishnan Suresh and Western Command chief Raghunath Nambiar were also in the race for the top post.

Bhadauria is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, was commissioned in the fighter stream on June 15, 1980 winning the distinguished 'Sword of Honor' for standing first in the overall list.

Air Marshal Bhadauria has over 4,250 hours of experience on 26 types of fighter and transport aircrafts, with the unique distinction of being an experimental test pilot.