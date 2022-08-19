Friday, Aug 19, 2022 | Last Update : 12:02 PM IST

Kyiv varsities tell medicos to return

PTI
Published : Aug 19, 2022, 10:21 am IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2022, 10:21 am IST

New Delhi: Six months after they had to abandon their courses and return home when Russian forces attacked Ukraine, Indian students enrolled in the medical colleges there have a new challenge - resumption of offline classes and exams.

Some universities in Kyiv, capital of war-hit Ukraine, have informed students about resumption of offline classes from September and mandatory examination “Krok” to be conducted in October in offline mode.

Staring at an uncertain future while attending classes online, 20-year-old Ashna Pandit, a student of Taras Shevchenko National Medical University in Kyiv, was shocked to receive a message from her university.

“We are ready to hold offline classes...starting from September 1. Your safety is guaranteed,” the message read.

A student of Bogomolets National Medical University in Kyiv has similar concerns. Around 20,000 Indian medical students were evacuated in March.

