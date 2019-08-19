Monday, Aug 19, 2019 | Last Update : 03:03 PM IST

Watch: C'garh official suspended after her husband drags woman with 3-month-old baby

ANI
Published : Aug 19, 2019, 2:04 pm IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2019, 2:08 pm IST

The woman had taken shelter at the Barwani Kanya Ashram in Janakpur block of Korea districtwith her three-month-old baby.

In the video, hostel superintendent Sumila Singh's husband Ranglal Singh pulled the woman by her hand from a bed after he asked her to leave the hostel. (Photo: Screengrab)
Chhattisgarh: A hostel superintendent was suspended in Chhattisgarh after her husband was seen dragging a woman cleaner out of a room in a video which has gone viral on social media.

The woman had taken shelter at the Barwani Kanya Ashram in Janakpur block of Korea district with her three-month-old baby.

In the video, hostel superintendent Sumila Singh's husband Ranglal Singh pulled the woman by her hand from a bed after he asked her to leave the hostel. The woman denied and fell on the floor as Ranglal forcefully dragged her out of the room. Sumila was seen standing next to her husband and did not object.

The incident was reported on August 10.

A first information report or FIR was filed against the couple on August 11 at the Janakpur police station. The accused are yet to be arrested.

The matter is being investigated and the accused will be arrested soon, police said.

Teams of Tribal Welfare Department and the ruling Congress visited the woman and inquired about the incident on Sunday.

A new superintendent, Lilawati, has been appointed at the hostel.  

