UP woman given triple talaq, cops ask to stay with husband, family burns her alive

The police allegedly tried to get the couple to compromise and settle their differences.

She was thrashed by her husband and doused with kerosene by her in-laws, who set her on fire. (Representational Image)

Shravasti: A 22-year-old Uttar Pradesh woman was allegedly burnt to death by her husband and in-laws in on Friday evening, after she tried lodging a police complaint over an attempt to divorce her using triple talaq practice.

According to NDTV report, the police allegedly tried to get the couple to compromise and settle their differences.

The victim’s father has claimed that his daughter was given ‘triple talaq’ over the phone on August 6 by her husband, Nafees. The victim, Sayeeda, went to the police station to lodge a complaint but was asked sent back.

Sayeeda’s father, Ramzam Ali Khan said, “He used to beat her up regularly, but I did not raise my voice earlier. But then he gave her 'talaq'. The police made them compromise after the husband asked the cops to give him a second chance.”

Last week, the couple had a heated argument between Nafees and Sayeeda over her attempt to file a complaint. She was thrashed by her husband and doused with kerosene by her in-laws, who set her on fire.

According to police, Sayeeda’s daughter was an eyewitness. Nafees and his father have been arrested.