Shivraj Singh Chouhan mocks Rahul, says he has become 'Ranchoddas Gandhi'

ANI
Panaji: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said he does not expect Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to speak on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He feels Rahul has become "Ranchoddas Gandhi".

On August 5, the Central government had announced its decision to withdraw special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"Congress is falling apart. Madam (Sonia Gandhi) and Rahul Gandhi haven't said anything till date. I demand that Sonia ji should clear Congress' viewpoint in the matter (Article 370)," Chouhan said.

"I don't expect Rahul Gandhi to speak on the matter (Article 370) because he has become Ranchoddas Gandhi. As president of the party, it was his job to strengthen the party after loss. But he didn't do so," he added.

Following Centre's decision on Article 370, Rahul Gandhi had said that reports of violence and people being killed in Jammu and Kashmir have surfaced. He also called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appraise the nation about the situation in the region.

Rahul following the massive drubbing of Congress party in the Lok Sabha polls stepped down from the post of the party president. His mother taking the baton took charge as the interim president of the party.

