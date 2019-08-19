Unnao car accident: SC grants 2 more weeks to CBI to complete probe

The bench also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs five lakh to the lawyer, who is in a critical condition.

The Supreme Court on Monday granted two more weeks' time to the CBI to complete the ongoing investigation in a road accident case in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer have sustained critical injuries. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted two more weeks' time to the CBI to complete the ongoing investigation in a road accident case in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer have sustained critical injuries.

A bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose extended the time for completing the probe after the CBI moved an application seeking four more weeks on the ground that the statements of the rape survivor and her lawyer have not been recorded so far.

The bench also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs five lakh to the lawyer, who is in a critical condition.

The CBI is investigating the accident involving the Unnao rape survivor. On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While her aunts succumbed to injuries, the victim and her lawyer sustained grave injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.

Earlier, a Tis Hazari court here had ordered the framing of charges against accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an MLA who has been expelled by the BJP.

District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma had ordered the framing of charges under various Sections including rape, criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

The judge had observed that charges be framed under relevant Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act as the victim was a minor at the time of the incident in 2017.

Sengar is accused of raping her at his residence in Unnao, where she had gone seeking a job. A case is also registered against Senger in connection with the road accident of the rape survivor.

The apex court had on August 1 ordered the transfer of all the cases related to the matter to Delhi.