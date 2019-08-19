Monday, Aug 19, 2019 | Last Update : 05:02 AM IST

India, All India

Rajnath talks tough, says talks with Pak only on PoK

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Aug 19, 2019, 3:41 am IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2019, 4:22 am IST

New Delhi will only focus on getting PoK vacated by Pakistan during any talks in the future. O

Youngsters play cricket in Srinagar on Sunday. Restrictions were further eased in 50 police station areas of the Valley on Sunday though curbs were tightened in some parts of Srinagar after stray incidents of violence. (Photo: PTI)
 Youngsters play cricket in Srinagar on Sunday. Restrictions were further eased in 50 police station areas of the Valley on Sunday though curbs were tightened in some parts of Srinagar after stray incidents of violence. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Kalka (Haryana): Defence minister Rajnath Singh declared on Sunday that if talks are held with Pakistan, they will be only on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), even as Pakistan Prime Minister continued to carry out a vicious tirade against India, comparing it to Nazi Germany in a series of ludicrous tweets. While Pakistan’s founding fathers had themselves rejected Nehru and Gandhiji’s vision of a composite India in favour of the two-nation theory, the Pakistan PM claimed the BJP-led Government was a threat to the fabric of “Nehru and Gandhi’s India”. While trying to spread a scare, the Pakistan PM conveniently forgot to mention his own country’s track record of sponsoring terrorism, including sheltering terrorist Laden for many years and carrying out of brazen cross-border terror strikes in the past nearly three decades against India.

The Union defence minister was addressing a public rally in Haryana ahead of flagging off the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra for the forthcoming Assembly polls. Under the Simla Agreement of 1972, both India and Pakistan had agreed that talks on the Kashmir issue would be bilateral.

“If talks take place (with Pakistan), it will be on PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) and not on any other issue. If at all there have to be any talks with Pakistan they will only happen when it stops aiding and abetting terrorism,” Mr Singh said. This makes it clear that New Delhi will not discuss the Kashmir issue as a whole with Pakistan, even bilaterally, even if the two countries were to initiate a dialogue sometime in the future.

New Delhi will only focus on getting PoK vacated by Pakistan during any talks in the future. On India bifurcating its state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and revoking Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, Mr Singh said the decisions had sent jitters to Pakistan and had become a cause of concern for them. “Now it (Pakistan) is knocking every door and approaching various countries for help. Have we committed any crime? And they are trying to threaten us. However, America, perceived as the most powerful country in the world by people, has snubbed Pakistan, telling them to initiate a dialogue with India,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan continued to run a vicious campaign against India. In a series of vitriolic tweets, Mr Khan claimed, “India has been captured, as Germany had been captured by Nazis, by a fascist, racist Hindu Supremacist ideology and leadership. This threatens nine million Kashmiris under siege  ... (in Kashmir) for over two weeks which should have sent alarm bells ringing across the world ... .”

Trying in vain to paint an alarmist picture and indulging in propaganda, the Pakistan PM added, “And the threat also extends to Pakistan, the minorities in India and in fact the very fabric of Nehru and Gandhi’s India. One can simply Google to understand the link between the Nazi ideology and ethnic cleansing and genocide ideology of the RSS-BJP Founding Fathers.”

Attempting to raise a scare on the nuclear issue, the Pakistan PM claimed, “The World must also seriously consider the safety and security of India’s nuclear arsenal ... .”

Tags: rajnath singh, pakistan-occupied kashmir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Security personnel react as youth hurl brickbats on them during restrictions in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Major workforce crisis in Kashmir Valley

Children walk past concertina wire during restrictions following the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Curbs eased further, Net services hit in Jammu

Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Photo: ANI)

Hooda says Congress ‘has lost its way’, backs J&K move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi on 3-day UAE, Bahrain visit from Aug 23

MOST POPULAR

1

'Robot Restaurant' comes to Bengaluru

2

Father-daughter reunite after 4 months, police credits Google maps

3

Watch: Indian journalist snatches torn Indian flag from Pak protestors in UK

4

CCMB scientist K Thangaraj awarded JC Bose Fellowship in Hyderabad

5

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham