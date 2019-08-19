Monday, Aug 19, 2019 | Last Update : 04:55 PM IST

Rahul recalls Rajiv Gandhi's achievements in IT, telecom

PTI
He shared a 55-second clip highlighting the IT achievements during Rajiv gandhi's tenure as prime minister.

Rahul Gandhi said to celebrate his father's 75th birth anniversary, the Congress party will organise memorial events across the country. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Remembering his father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday drew attention to his achievement in bringing an information technology and telecom revolution in the country.

He said to celebrate his father's 75th birth anniversary, the Congress party will organise memorial events across the country. The former prime minister's birth anniversary falls on August 20.

"This week we will celebrate my father, Rajiv Gandhi Ji's 75th birth anniversary with memorial events across India. "To honour him, each day this week, I will draw attention to one of his many incredible achievements. Today, the Information Technology revolution," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

