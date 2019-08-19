Monday, Aug 19, 2019 | Last Update : 08:53 AM IST

India, All India

Princess Diana in awe of Mother Teresa, wanted to help AIDS patients in Kolkata

PTI
Published : Aug 19, 2019, 8:47 am IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2019, 8:47 am IST

Abhishek Singhvi described his father as a remarkable man who was a polyglot, knowledgeable about Sanskrit, Hindi and English literature.

Diana and her husband Prince Charles had an abiding friendship with LM Singhvi, India's longest-serving high commissioner to the UK in the early nineties. (Photo: AFP | File)
 Diana and her husband Prince Charles had an abiding friendship with LM Singhvi, India's longest-serving high commissioner to the UK in the early nineties. (Photo: AFP | File)

New Delhi: Princess Diana was in awe of Mother Teresa and wanted to accommodate a small number of AIDS patients in Kolkata after the legendary nun talked about it.

A new book titled ‘The Journey of a Wise Man: LM Singhvi’, a pictorial biography of the statesman by his son, Abhishek Singhvi, brought many interesting nuggets to light.

Diana and her husband Prince Charles had an abiding friendship with LM Singhvi, India's longest-serving high commissioner to the UK in the early nineties.

Published by Palimpsest, the book has rare photographs and documents of historical importance. One such picture shows the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at a spiritual session with a Jain Muni in 1962, offering a valuable insight into his persona given his scientific temperament.

"I read with great interest of your visit to Mother Teresa. I have the fondest memories of my meeting with her and she is constantly in my thoughts," Princess Diana wrote to Singhvi in a letter dated May 1, 1997.

"I would love to be involved with the house to accommodate a small number of AIDS patients in Calcutta and am deeply touched that Mother Teresa thought of asking me," she continued.

In another letter from Kensington Palace, dated February 10, 1997, the Princess expressed her keenness to work for India. "If you, High Commissioner, felt that I could help in your country in any way, please do not hesitate to contact me."

Prince Charles, on the other hand, stressed a special connect to India seeking to bracket himself with the 'midnight children'. In his letter of August 16, 1996, he wrote, "Having been conceived a few months after the transfer of power, I feel a particular affinity in age with the Republic of India."

The author, a Rajya Sabha member and a legal expert, throws light on the circumstances leading to his father's pioneering initiatives on the Indian Diaspora project, institution of the Lokpal and panchayati raj heading two high-power committees.

The book also has essays by former diplomats Lalit Mansingh and Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former CJI R C Lahoti and veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on different aspects of L M Singhvi's contribution to diplomacy, politics, culture and jurisprudence.

Abhishek Singhvi described his father as a remarkable man who was a polyglot, knowledgeable about Sanskrit, Hindi and English literature.

Tags: princess diana, mother teresa, abhishek singhvi, aids
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

A group of people belonging to an organisation here took out candle march condemning the recent sexual assaults in the state and to create awareness amongst people against the crime. (Photo: ANI/ Representational Image)

To create awareness about sexual assault, people take out candle march in T’gana

The booth president and youth committee elections will be held from September 11 to 30. (Photo: ANI)

'BJP will elect its national president before December 31,' says J P Nadda

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath with party leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijaya Singh and others.

With Sonia at helm, Nath-Scindia schism likely to widen further

Bhagwat said he had spoken on reservation earlier as well, but it created a lot of noise and the whole discussion diverted from the actual issue. (Photo: File)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pitches for conversation on reservation

MOST POPULAR

1

Four awesome WhatsApp features you can use right now

2

'Robot Restaurant' comes to Bengaluru

3

Father-daughter reunite after 4 months, police credits Google maps

4

Watch: Indian journalist snatches torn Indian flag from Pak protestors in UK

5

CCMB scientist K Thangaraj awarded JC Bose Fellowship in Hyderabad

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham