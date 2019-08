According to Tejpal’s lawyer the allegations of rape against the senior journalist were tailor-made and had no truth.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea of the Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal seeking quashing of charges framed against him in sexual assault case.

The apex court asked the Goa lower court to complete the trial within six months against Tarun Tejpal.