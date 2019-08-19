Caught on camera: Drunk cab driver rams pedestrians in Bengaluru, injures 6

Among the six people, two are said to be in a serious condition while the rest only sustained minor injuries.

He was allegedly drunk and was caught on CCTV mowing down several people at 3 pm on Sunday. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, six people were injured in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout after a cab driver rammed his car onto a busy pedestrian path. The driver has been identified as Rajendra. He was allegedly drunk and was caught on CCTV mowing down several people at 3 pm on Sunday.

A police official said, “It's a case of drunken driving, where the driver was drunk and lost control over his driving, which left to a serious accident. All those there had a fortunate escape. The officials have detained the driver and the two injured are being treated at the hospital.”

#WATCH Bengaluru: A drunk person drove his car over pedestrians on a footpath at HSR Layout locality. The driver was taken into police custody & injured were admitted to hospital. Case registered. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/mmS8e69MPw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

The HSR Layout traffic police have arrested the accused. An FIR has also been registered at HSR Layout traffic police station under sections 185 (drink and drive) and 279 (rash driving).