Monday, Aug 19, 2019 | Last Update : 08:54 AM IST

India, All India

BS Yediyurappa orders CBI probe into phone tapping

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHYAM SUNDAR VATTAM
Published : Aug 19, 2019, 7:02 am IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2019, 7:02 am IST

Sources said Yediyurappa had briefed BJP national president Amit Shah on the tapping during his meeting with him in Delhi on Saturday.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (Photo: ANI)
 Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Just days after the telephone tapping scandal broke out, in which fingers were pointed at former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy’s involvement, chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday said he had decided to seek a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the phone tapping  adding that he was doing this on the demand of  several leaders including Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah whose phone was also allegedly tapped.

Soon after the fall of the 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government in July,  disqualified JD(S) MLA A.H. Vishwanath had dropped a bombshell accusing Mr Kumaraswamy of getting the phones of senior polit-icians — Mr Siddarama-iah, Mr Yediyurappa and the 17 disqualified Congress and JD(S) lawmakers who brought down his (Kumaraswamy) government, tapped through the state police.

The tapping scandal has also taken ties between the coalition partners Congress and JD(S), to a new low.  It angered Congress leaders who wanted a fair probe into the Audiogate scandal as they were upset over the alleged tapping of phones of Congress MLAs and also of the media adviser to Mr Siddaramaiah.

Though, initially, the CM did not show much interest in ordering an inquiry because of the ramifications with political bigwigs involved, he was virtually ‘forced’ to refer it to the CBI as per the directions of BJP national leaders, said sources.

It is learnt that BJP national working president J.P. Nadda spoke to Mr Yediyurappa Sunday morning and asked him to announce a CBI probe into the scandal.

Sources said Mr Yediyurappa had briefed BJP national president Amit Shah on the tapping during his meeting with him in Delhi on Saturday.

Since the matter comes under the purview of the Union home ministry, Mr Shah asked Mr Nadda to inform Mr Yediyurappa to make an announcement in this regard, after his return to Bengaluru, sources added.

The CM said the government will issue a formal order to this effect on Monday. Close on the heels of this announcement, state DG&IGP Neelamani Raju met the CM and briefed him about thepreliminary inquiry conducted by senior IPS officer Mr Sandeep Patil into phone tapping. Later, Mr Yediyurappa also summoned Mr Patil to know more about his inquiry report.

Tags: bs yediyurappa, hd kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

Diana and her husband Prince Charles had an abiding friendship with LM Singhvi, India's longest-serving high commissioner to the UK in the early nineties. (Photo: AFP | File)

Princess Diana in awe of Mother Teresa, wanted to help AIDS patients in Kolkata

A group of people belonging to an organisation here took out candle march condemning the recent sexual assaults in the state and to create awareness amongst people against the crime. (Photo: ANI/ Representational Image)

To create awareness about sexual assault, people take out candle march in T’gana

The booth president and youth committee elections will be held from September 11 to 30. (Photo: ANI)

'BJP will elect its national president before December 31,' says J P Nadda

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath with party leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijaya Singh and others.

With Sonia at helm, Nath-Scindia schism likely to widen further

MOST POPULAR

1

Four awesome WhatsApp features you can use right now

2

'Robot Restaurant' comes to Bengaluru

3

Father-daughter reunite after 4 months, police credits Google maps

4

Watch: Indian journalist snatches torn Indian flag from Pak protestors in UK

5

CCMB scientist K Thangaraj awarded JC Bose Fellowship in Hyderabad

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham