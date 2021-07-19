Monday, Jul 19, 2021 | Last Update : 07:06 PM IST

  Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appointed Deputy Leader of House in Rajya Sabha
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appointed Deputy Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

The position fell vacant after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was elevated as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has been appointed as Deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

The position fell vacant after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was elevated as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha following the appointment of Thawarchand Gehlot as Governor of Karnataka.

 

Gehlot was appointed Karnataka Governor ahead of the reshuffle and expansion of the union council of ministers. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has held the portfolio of Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs earlier.

