'Tamil Nadu, Kerala. Odisha to receive heavy rains,' says IMD

ANI
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal.

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that places like Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Konkan and Goa, Telangana and North Interior Karnataka are likely to receive heavy downpour.

Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to prevail over southwest Arabian Sea, west-central and adjoining the north Arabian Sea, along and off Maldives area, Comorin area, Lakshadweep, Gujarat coast and Kerala coast.

The organisation has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas.

