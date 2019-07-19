Friday, Jul 19, 2019 | Last Update : 10:12 AM IST

India, All India

K’taka crisis LIVE: BJP lawmakers spend night in Assembly, trust vote at 1:30 pm

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 19, 2019, 9:39 am IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2019, 9:39 am IST

The ruling coalition's strength in the House is 117-- Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Governor Vajubhai Vala stepped in to fast-track the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday evening, this time with a letter to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy setting a 1.30 pm deadline today to prove his government’s majority in the Assembly.

Governor’s letter to the Chief Minister read: "The fact that 15 members have met me and tendered their resignations and coupled with two members have withdrawn their support and other attendant circumstances do prima facie indicate that you have lost majority/confidence of the House.”

In his letter, he also said the House was adjourned without reaching any finality and "this cannot go on in a Democratic set up governed by the Constitution of India."

Here are LIVE updates:

09:28 am: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara meets BJP MLAs who were on an over-night 'dharna' at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

09:23 am: Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara said, “They(BJP MLAs) were on an over- night dharna at Vidhana Soudha. It's our duty to arrange food and other things for them. Some of them have diabetes and BP, that's why we arranged everything here. Beyond politics we're friends, it's the beauty of democracy.”

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

09:05 am: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara eating breakfast with BJP MLA Suresh Kumar at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

07:00 am: K'taka BJP legislators go for a morning walk. They were on an over night 'dharna' at Vidhana Soudha over their demand of floor test.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

As many as 16 MLAs -- 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) -- have resigned, while independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government, putting the Kumaraswamy-led government in jitters.

The ruling coalition's strength in the House is 117-- Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker. With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker.

If the resignations of the 15 MLAs (12 from Congress and 3 from JDS) are accepted, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 101, (excluding speaker) reducing the 14 month-old Kumaraswamy government to a minority.

Tags: karnataka crisis, bs yeddyurappa, hd kumaraswamy, congress, jd(s), bjp
Location: India, Karnataka

