Is it possible to save a govt by black magic? Kumaraswamy takes dig at BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for accusing his brother and a minister in his cabinet H D Revanna of doing black magic after he carried a lemon with him in the state Assembly.

"You blame Revanna for carrying a lemon. You (BJP) believe in Hindu culture but you attack him. He carries lemon with him and goes to a temple. But you accuse him of doing black magic. Is it even possible to save a government by black magic?" he said.

Speaking in the Assembly, he said he has given funds to all the districts. "But you (BJP) say that I am the Chief Minister of only two-three districts. That is why I am saying that there should not be any hurry, let us discuss it. You are trying to destroy democracy."

Meanwhile, the Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "The discussion is still not complete and 20 members are yet to participate. I don't think it will finish today. It will continue on Monday also."

Earlier on Friday, the Karnataka Assembly failed to meet the deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Bala to complete the business of trust vote as the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition and the opposition BJP fought intensely over the Governor's directive.

The House was adjourned at 1:40 pm, ten minutes beyond the deadline set by the Governor late last night, till 3 pm by Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar who maintained that whether the Governor's order has to be followed or not, has to be decided by Chief Minister because the letter was sent to him.

The 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government had earlier this month slumped into a minority following the resignation of the dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.