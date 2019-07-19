Friday, Jul 19, 2019 | Last Update : 05:39 PM IST

India, All India

Is it possible to save a govt by black magic? Kumaraswamy takes dig at BJP

ANI
Published : Jul 19, 2019, 3:51 pm IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2019, 3:51 pm IST

Speaking in the Assembly, Kumaraswamy said he has given funds to all the districts.

'You blame Revanna for carrying a lemon. You (BJP) believe in Hindu culture but you attack him. He carries lemon with him and goes to a temple. But you accuse him of doing black magic,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
 'You blame Revanna for carrying a lemon. You (BJP) believe in Hindu culture but you attack him. He carries lemon with him and goes to a temple. But you accuse him of doing black magic,' he said. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for accusing his brother and a minister in his cabinet H D Revanna of doing black magic after he carried a lemon with him in the state Assembly.

"You blame Revanna for carrying a lemon. You (BJP) believe in Hindu culture but you attack him. He carries lemon with him and goes to a temple. But you accuse him of doing black magic. Is it even possible to save a government by black magic?" he said.

Speaking in the Assembly, he said he has given funds to all the districts. "But you (BJP) say that I am the Chief Minister of only two-three districts. That is why I am saying that there should not be any hurry, let us discuss it. You are trying to destroy democracy."

Meanwhile, the Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "The discussion is still not complete and 20 members are yet to participate. I don't think it will finish today. It will continue on Monday also."

Earlier on Friday, the Karnataka Assembly failed to meet the deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Bala to complete the business of trust vote as the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition and the opposition BJP fought intensely over the Governor's directive.

The House was adjourned at 1:40 pm, ten minutes beyond the deadline set by the Governor late last night, till 3 pm by Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar who maintained that whether the Governor's order has to be followed or not, has to be decided by Chief Minister because the letter was sent to him.

The 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government had earlier this month slumped into a minority following the resignation of the dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.

Tags: karnataka crisis, bjp, congress, jd(s), hd kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

After the Speaker's assurance, the opposition members went back to their seats and the Question Hour continued. (Photo: File)

'Don't touch my staff,' Lok Sabha Speaker warns MP

He reportedly spoke about his journey to a small village in the Nandurbar region of Maharashtra, where the adivasi people served him food. (Photo: File)

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today asked a leader of the Trinamool Congress not to do 'marketing

'Don't do marketing of Bengal': Lok Sabha speaker to TMC lawmaker

Targeting the AIADMK government, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA I Periyasamy on Friday said that the 'Q' branch police in Tamil Nadu are indulged in suppressing anti-Kudankulam activists instead of performing its duty in the state. (Photo: ANI)

'Q' branch police suppressing activists, says DMK MLA

MOST POPULAR

1

Mandana Karimi sizzles in this hot monochrome picture; check out

2

Chicken, eggs should be classified as veg: Raut; netizens want mutton, beef added too

3

Nebraska National Weather Service bakes biscuits inside hot car, see tweets

4

3 Mumbai men ‘kidnaps’ policeman, takes him on a ‘joyride’

5

Asher is adorable too: Sunny Leone on her son being compared to Taimur

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham