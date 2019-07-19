Friday, Jul 19, 2019 | Last Update : 02:07 PM IST

India, All India

Indian warships to stay longer in Persian Gulf, but won't join US coalition

REUTERS
Published : Jul 19, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2019, 2:06 pm IST

India is the biggest buyer of Iranian oil after China.

'The two ships, backed by surveillance aircraft, will not be part of a military coalition that the United States is assembling to safeguard the waters off Iran near the Straits of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil moves,' the official said. (Photo: Representational I File)
 'The two ships, backed by surveillance aircraft, will not be part of a military coalition that the United States is assembling to safeguard the waters off Iran near the Straits of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil moves,' the official said. (Photo: Representational I File)

New Delhi: Indian warships escorting merchant vessels in the Persian Gulf will remain deployed for the longer term, officials with direct knowledge of the matter said, as tensions between Iran and Western powers rise.

But the two ships, backed by surveillance aircraft, will not be part of a military coalition that the United States is assembling to safeguard the waters off Iran near the Straits of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil moves, the two officials said.

Since June following attacks on tankers that the United States blamed on Iran and Iran-aligned fighters, a charged Tehran denies, the Indian navy ships have been escorting Indian-flagged vessels in and out of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

“This is not going to stop, the situation being what it is, we will be there for the foreseeable future,” said an official with knowledge of naval deployments.

India’s navy, which has traditionally operated closer to home waters, has over past year or so begun deployments across the Indian Ocean stretching from the Malacca Strait in Southeast Asia to waters off Africa, largely as a response to China’s expanding weight across the region.

But the maritime operation in the Gulf is also to heed U.S. President Donald Trump’s call that major buyers of Middle East oil protect their own tankers, a second Indian official with knowledge of India’s policy on the region said.

The issue figured during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Trump on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Japan last month and Modi told the U.S. leader he had sent ships to protect Indian-flagged vessels, the official said.

Trump has been putting pressure on European and Asian allies to shoulder security responsibilities and not depend on the United States alone.

Deepening regional tensions, Iran said on Thursday it had seized a foreign tanker smuggling fuel in the Gulf, and the U.S. military commander in the region said the United States would work “aggressively” to ensure free passage of vessels.

REFUELLING

On Friday, U.S. officials will speak to members of the Washington diplomatic corps about the new initiative to promote freedom of navigation and maritime security around the Strait of Hormuz, the State Department said.

New Delhi will not be formally joining such a force, in large measure because that would pit it directly against Iran, with which it has had historical political and energy ties. It also has never been part of foreign military task forces, preferring to work under the United Nations flag instead, the first official said.

India is the biggest buyer of Iranian oil after China.

“We will be carrying out the force protection measures on our own for Indian-flagged vessels. So far, nearly two dozen ships have been provided security,” the official said.

But there is coordination with the U.S. military with which India has a logistics support agreement, the official said.

Indian naval ships operating in the Gulf have been fuelled by the large fleet of U.S. tankers and such assistance will remain because of the indefinite length of operation, the official said.

There have been no incidents so far involving Indian commercial shipping in the vital waterways.

“I surmise in a conflict we will be neutral. We will be drawn into it only if our shipping is hit,” said former Indian naval officer Abhijit Singh, who heads the Maritime Policy Initiative think-tank at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation.

Singh said Indian navy ships had sailed in the Persian Gulf earlier though never exclusively to escort merchant marine.

About 15 Indian ships - destroyers, frigates, corvettes and large patrol vessels - are operating at the entry and exit points of the Indian Ocean, stretching from the Malacca Strait, through which much of China’s trade and fuel is routed, to the Gulf of Aden in the west.

Tags: warships, us coalition
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

‘So, a powerful leader, who is acceptable to all, is necessary. If we are looking for such a person, then there is no one other than the members of the Gandhi family. Such is the situation of Congress party that there will be a question mark on its existence without Gandhi family,’ added Shastri. (Photo: ANI)

Ex-PM Shastri's son says Cong may dissolve without 'Gandhi'; urges Priyanka to lead

Draped in a traditional pink saree, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Udupi-Chickmaglur, along with BJP workers, climbed the ancient stone stairway barefoot to reach the 3,300 feet high summit of Chamundi hills which houses centuries-old Chamundeshwari temple. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: K'taka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje offer prayers for Yeddyurappa to be next CM

A committee under the additional chief secretary (Revenue) has also been constituted and will give its report within 10 days, Chief Minister Adityanath said. (Photo: File)

Sonbhadra clash: Five officials suspended, 29 accused arrested, says UP CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday said the TDP government's scams in the Polavaram project will be exposed soon. (Photo: File)

'TDP government's scams will be exposed soon,' says Jagan Reddy

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: K'taka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje offer prayers for Yeddyurappa to be next CM

2

Pen pals over the seven seas: Bundi govt school get funds from California students

3

Techo Electra launches Neo, Raptor and Emerge electric scooters In India

4

It's a 'maintenance hole', not manhole: This US city bans 40 gender-specific words

5

Instagram influencers find a way around new update

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con International 2019: Pop culture celebration at takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham