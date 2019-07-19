Friday, Jul 19, 2019 | Last Update : 12:14 PM IST

If needed, will decide on regulating online content after consultations: Javadekar

PTI
Published : Jul 19, 2019, 10:54 am IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2019, 10:54 am IST

Javadekar said cinema is a soft power and the potential of Indian movies is yet to be fully exploited.

New Delhi: The government is aware of concerns raised over the content on online platforms like Netflix and Hotstar and if needed will take a decision on its regulation only after consultation with stakeholders, Union minister Prakash Javadekar Thursday said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Jagran Film Festival here, the Minister of Information and Broadcast said cinema is people’s medium and the government will not let anything interrupt it.

 “There are new concerns being raised, films are being shown on Netflix and other online platforms, what to do about them as there is no censor (to monitor). This is obviously a matter of discussion, but we will take any decision on this, if need be, only after consultation with the stakeholders,” he said.

 “This (cinema) is people’s medium and will continue to remain so. We will not let anything interrupt it. Make good films and make them available to people,” he told the audience that had noted filmmakers and actors, including Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Ketan Mehta and producer Shobu Yarlagadda.

Asserting that there is a rise in demand for Bollywood films in foreign countries, Javadekar said cinema is a soft power and the potential of Indian movies is yet to be fully exploited.

 “Cinema is a part of our lives, it has given us a lot of things and has connected people. The power of cinema is very important,” he said.

The 10th edition of the festival began with the premiere of Aparna Sen’s Bengali film “Ghawre Bairey Aaj” and will continue till Sunday.

