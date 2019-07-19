Friday, Jul 19, 2019 | Last Update : 02:06 PM IST

India, All India

Govt hospital in Odisha denies transportation, family carries body on a sling

ANI
Published : Jul 19, 2019, 1:33 pm IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2019, 1:33 pm IST

The family was denied van despite state govt's Mahaprayana scheme that offers free service for transportation of dead bodies from hospitals.

Tribals here had to carry the body of their relative who died during treatment at an NGO-run hospital in Gunupur village in Kalahandi district of Odisha in a sling made of cloth after authorities denied to provide a hearse van. (Photo: ANI)
 Tribals here had to carry the body of their relative who died during treatment at an NGO-run hospital in Gunupur village in Kalahandi district of Odisha in a sling made of cloth after authorities denied to provide a hearse van. (Photo: ANI)

Kalahandi: Tribals here had to carry the body of their relative who died during treatment at an NGO-run hospital in Gunupur village in Kalahandi district of Odisha in a sling made of cloth after authorities denied to provide a hearse van.

Nigidi Majhi, who was admitted to the hospital on Monday, died after a brief bout of fever.

According to family of the deceased, they asked NGO officials for a van but medical officers told them that they do not run van on Mondays.

The family made a video of the entire episode on mobile phone.

"A private organisation had taken in that patient at 9 am but he died by 1:45 pm. They searched for a vehicle to carry the body back to their village but did not get one. In our hospital we have a hearse van for Junagarh, Kalampur and Thuamul Rampur," Dr Avinash, Medical officer at Thuamul Rampur government hospital, told ANI.

The family was denied the van despite the state government's Mahaprayana scheme that offers free service for transportation of dead bodies from hospitals.

Tags: dead body, ngo, odisha, government hospital, van
Location: India, Odisha

Latest From India

‘So, a powerful leader, who is acceptable to all, is necessary. If we are looking for such a person, then there is no one other than the members of the Gandhi family. Such is the situation of Congress party that there will be a question mark on its existence without Gandhi family,’ added Shastri. (Photo: ANI)

Ex-PM Shastri's son says Cong may dissolve without 'Gandhi'; urges Priyanka to lead

Draped in a traditional pink saree, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Udupi-Chickmaglur, along with BJP workers, climbed the ancient stone stairway barefoot to reach the 3,300 feet high summit of Chamundi hills which houses centuries-old Chamundeshwari temple. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: K'taka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje offer prayers for Yeddyurappa to be next CM

A committee under the additional chief secretary (Revenue) has also been constituted and will give its report within 10 days, Chief Minister Adityanath said. (Photo: File)

Sonbhadra clash: Five officials suspended, 29 accused arrested, says UP CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday said the TDP government's scams in the Polavaram project will be exposed soon. (Photo: File)

'TDP government's scams will be exposed soon,' says Jagan Reddy

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: K'taka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje offer prayers for Yeddyurappa to be next CM

2

Pen pals over the seven seas: Bundi govt school get funds from California students

3

Techo Electra launches Neo, Raptor and Emerge electric scooters In India

4

It's a 'maintenance hole', not manhole: This US city bans 40 gender-specific words

5

Instagram influencers find a way around new update

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con International 2019: Pop culture celebration at takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham