Friday, Jul 19, 2019 | Last Update : 08:01 AM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah to chair North Eastern Council meet on August 3-4

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 19, 2019, 6:19 am IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2019, 6:19 am IST

The NEC is the main advisory body which coordinates with the Centre and other states in the region on issues of development and security.

Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Guwahati on August 3-4 during which he will hold discussions with the governors and chief ministers of the eight states in the NorthEast on a wide range of issues, from security to development, in the region.

The NEC is the main advisory body which coordinates with the Centre and other states in the region on issues of development and security. The NEC was restructured in July 2018 when the home minister was made the NEC chairman and the minister for development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) its vice-chairman.

The NEC was set up through the North Eastern Council Act 1971, initially as an apex-level advisory body for securing balanced and coordinated development and facilitating effective coordination among seven states of the northeastern region — Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Later, Sikkim was added as the eighth member state of the council.

The NEC, since its formation, has focused on improving connectivity in the entire region, which has been a major roadblock for all development activities. The council has helped tremendously in improving the inter-state road connectivity in the region. A total of 10,911 km of roads have been constructed with NEC funding and handed over to the respective states for maintenance.

Tags: north eastern council, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis

‘Link Central grants with agriculture reforms’

The report also said that suspension of operations against terrorists in Kashmir by Centre on request of the state government last year during Ramzan was used by militants to strengthen their network.

United Nations report on J&K ‘helped’ Pak: Govt

A tiger is seen relaxing on a bed near Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Tiger caught sleeping on bed in Assam home

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: ANI)

Centre to make India hub of international arbitration

MOST POPULAR

1

G7 ministers reach consensus on taxing tech giants like Google, Amazon: France

2

Watch: Beachgoers help save pod of pilot whales on US east coast

3

HC allows Punjab man to give ration, clothes in alimony to estranged wife

4

Woman boards luggage belt assuming it'll take her to plane; see video

5

Watch: Wildlife rescuers save baby rhino from flooded Assam's Kaziranga National Park

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham