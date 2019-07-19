Friday, Jul 19, 2019 | Last Update : 05:39 PM IST

1 CRPF jawan out of 3 killed as teen rams Mercedes into car

Published : Jul 19, 2019
Updated : Jul 19, 2019, 4:11 pm IST

One suffered the most serious injuries and died in a hospital on Friday afternoon. Other 2 were discharged after first aid.

New Delhi: A CRPF jawan died in an accident when the teenage son of a Noida businessman rammed his Mercedes car into a vehicle occupied by 3 military personnel, police said on Friday.

The collision occurred just before midnight on Thursday in Greater Kailash area when the teenager, Sanidhya Garg, jumped a traffic signal, hit the other car, climbed on to the divider and stopped after hitting an electric pole.

The incident left all three CRPF troopers in the car injured including Constable driver Vinod Kumar, 36, Babu Lal Yadav, 38, and Narender 24, reported by IANS.

Narender suffered the most serious injuries and died in a hospital on Friday afternoon, a police officer said. Kumar and Yadav were discharged after first aid.

“The impact of the accident was such that the air bags of the Mercedes came out,” an officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said Sanidhya Garg was pursuing an undergraduate course in commerce from London and was in Delhi on vacation. His father runs an iron business in Noida.

“No alcohol was found in anyone’s medical examination,” added the officer.

Tags: accident, crpf jawan, death
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

